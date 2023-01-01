On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots

The Associated Press
January 1, 2023 3:28 pm
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami’s matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury.

Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Miami led 14-10 in the third quarter and faced third-and-15 when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for receiver Trent Sherfield. New England safety Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it...

READ MORE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami’s matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury.

Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Miami led 14-10 in the third quarter and faced third-and-15 when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for receiver Trent Sherfield. New England safety Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Nick Folk’s extra point banged off the upright, leaving the score at 16-14.

Bridgewater entered the medical tent for evaluation after the interception and was replaced by Skylar Thompson for Miami’s next series.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.

Bridgewater was 12 of 19 for 161 yards and a touchdown pass.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News