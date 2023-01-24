On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Michigan RB Blake Corum’s Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 2:35 pm
< a min read
      

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.

Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.

Corum tweeted Tuesday that his “parents used their hard earned money” to buy him the car after he graduated from high school.

“God bless whoever...

READ MORE

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.

Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.

Corum tweeted Tuesday that his “parents used their hard earned money” to buy him the car after he graduated from high school.

“God bless whoever stole it,” he tweeted.

        Insight by Red Hat: As NNSA’s James Wolff notes, agencies now know that complexity is a way of life in the cloud. So how can agencies avoid chaos and spiraling costs? IT leaders from DISA, Energy, GSA, State and VA join Wolff to share their early winning strategies.

The car was stolen shortly after Corum made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum had a season-ending left knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19 after running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

Corum makes money with name, image and likeness agreements and has said he gives away half of what he makes to Michigan offensive linemen and the community, including an annual giveaway that has donated hundreds of turkeys.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|30 Customer Contact Week 2023
1|30 Managing Government's Risk at...
1|30 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories