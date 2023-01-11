Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs

JOHN COON
January 11, 2023 12:02 am
< a min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night.

Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as...

READ MORE

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night.

Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel a decisive 13-0 run.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz. Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 apiece as Utah won for just the second time in nine games.

Mitchell, who spent his first five seasons with Utah, also had six assists and three steals. Darius Garland added 21 points and six assists for Cleveland. Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert chipped in 12 points apiece.

        Insight by Verizon: We talk to tech leaders at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency to find out how agencies are addressing network modernization, 5G and more. We also get an industry perspective from a trio of Verizon federal experts. 

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 How to Engage With Your Targeted...
1|17 Thwarting Ransomware with Zero Trust
1|17 Top 3 Approaches for Supply Chain...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories