Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 38, Edgewood 33
Bridgeport, W.Va. 44, Oakland Southern 37
Cambridge/SD 49, North Caroline 33
Carver Arts & Tech 48, Owings Mills 45
Centennial 44, Wilde Lake 32
Dundalk 28, Overlea 24
Francis Scott Key 40, Manchester Valley 30
Franklin 41, Randallstown 23
Havre de Grace 52, North East 42
Kent Island 64, Snow Hill 27
Mt. Hebron 36, Winters Mill 34
North Harford 50, Joppatowne 21
Pikesville 51, John Carroll 35
Pocomoke 62, Mardela 23
Rising Sun 58, Bel Air 23
Western STES 55, Oakland Mills 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
