Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 9, 2023 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 38, Edgewood 33

Bridgeport, W.Va. 44, Oakland Southern 37

Cambridge/SD 49, North Caroline 33

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides...

READ MORE

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 38, Edgewood 33

Bridgeport, W.Va. 44, Oakland Southern 37

Cambridge/SD 49, North Caroline 33

        Insight by Verizon: We talk to tech leaders at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency to find out how agencies are addressing network modernization, 5G and more. We also get an industry perspective from a trio of Verizon federal experts. 

Carver Arts & Tech 48, Owings Mills 45

Centennial 44, Wilde Lake 32

Dundalk 28, Overlea 24

Francis Scott Key 40, Manchester Valley 30

Franklin 41, Randallstown 23

Havre de Grace 52, North East 42

Kent Island 64, Snow Hill 27

Mt. Hebron 36, Winters Mill 34

        Read more: Sports News

North Harford 50, Joppatowne 21

Pikesville 51, John Carroll 35

Pocomoke 62, Mardela 23

Rising Sun 58, Bel Air 23

Western STES 55, Oakland Mills 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 SANS Security East 2023
1|16 Europe IT Executives, Meet CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories