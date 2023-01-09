Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 42, Wootton 35
Blake 61, Albert Einstein 47
Broadneck 59, Milford Mill 46
Dulaney 81, Wilde Lake 63
Gaithersburg 67, Quince Orchard 39
Kent County 65, Col. Richardson 50
Liberty 48, Glenelg 34
Magruder 74, John F. Kennedy 48
Manchester Valley 60, Francis Scott Key 48
Owings Mills 58, Carver Arts & Tech 47
Paint Branch 66, Northwood 61
Parkville 85, Aberdeen 72
Patterson Mill 74, Rising Sun 34
Poolesville 47, Rockville 32
Queen Annes County 79, North Dorchester 63
Randallstown 63, Franklin 49
Richard Montgomery 89, Walter Johnson 72
Sherwood 58, Wheaton 17
Springbrook 74, Watkins Mill 36
Walt Whitman 61, Winston Churchill 53, OT
Western STES 61, Oakland Mills 47
Wicomico 64, Stephen Decatur 59
