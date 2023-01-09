Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 9, 2023 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 42, Wootton 35

Blake 61, Albert Einstein 47

Broadneck 59, Milford Mill 46

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and...

READ MORE

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 42, Wootton 35

Blake 61, Albert Einstein 47

Broadneck 59, Milford Mill 46

        Insight by Verizon: We talk to tech leaders at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency to find out how agencies are addressing network modernization, 5G and more. We also get an industry perspective from a trio of Verizon federal experts. 

Dulaney 81, Wilde Lake 63

Gaithersburg 67, Quince Orchard 39

Kent County 65, Col. Richardson 50

Liberty 48, Glenelg 34

Magruder 74, John F. Kennedy 48

Manchester Valley 60, Francis Scott Key 48

Owings Mills 58, Carver Arts & Tech 47

Paint Branch 66, Northwood 61

        Read more: Sports News

Parkville 85, Aberdeen 72

Patterson Mill 74, Rising Sun 34

Poolesville 47, Rockville 32

Queen Annes County 79, North Dorchester 63

Randallstown 63, Franklin 49

Richard Montgomery 89, Walter Johnson 72

Sherwood 58, Wheaton 17

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Springbrook 74, Watkins Mill 36

Walt Whitman 61, Winston Churchill 53, OT

Western STES 61, Oakland Mills 47

Wicomico 64, Stephen Decatur 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 SANS Security East 2023
1|16 Europe IT Executives, Meet CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories