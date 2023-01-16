Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19
Amherst Steele 62, Oberlin Firelands 46
Ashville Teays Valley 47, Bloom-Carroll 37
Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Columbiana 41
Berlin Hiland 47, Grafton Midview 44
Bethel-Tate 44, Williamsburg 33
Bishop Watterson 65, Bishop Ready 35
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35, Minerva 31
Caldwell 60, Newcomerstown 35
Chesapeake 58, Franklin Furnace Green 18
Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 33
Cin. Sycamore 59, Day. Thurgood Marshall 22
Circleville 49, Athens 34
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45, Ironton 33
Cols. DeSales 55, New Albany 49
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Darby 45
Columbiana Crestview 50, Hubbard 26
Columbus Grove 64, Ft. Jennings 34
Convoy Crestview 46, Van Wert 34
Day. Carroll 50, Bishop Hartley 41
Day. Christian 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33
Gahanna Lincoln 82, Pickerington N. 68
Galion Northmor 48, Centerburg 43
Georgetown 58, Blanchester 49
Groveport Madison Christian 52, Granville Christian 39
Hamilton 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 48
Hamilton Badin 57, Beavercreek 43
Hamilton Ross 43, Middletown 29
Heath 38, Johnstown 30
Ironton Rock Hill 50, McArthur Vinton County 13
John Marshall, W.Va. 63, St. Clairsville 46
Lakewood 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 33
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Zanesville Rosecrans 26
Louisville Aquinas 56, Lisbon David Anderson 48
Loveland 39, Cin. Turpin 36
Marietta 45, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 5
Marion Pleasant 43, Loudonville 34
Martins Ferry 79, Shadyside 50
Marysville 73, Westerville N. 45
Mason 44, Bolingbrook, Ill. 43
McDonald 54, Heartland Christian 27
Mentor 59, Mentor Lake Cath. 45
Milford 53, Morrow Little Miami 41
Mineral Ridge 46, Leavittsburg LaBrae 45
Minford 53, McDermott Scioto NW 26
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Tol. Christian 35
Portsmouth W. 52, Oak Hill 11
Ravenna SE 43, Youngs. Mooney 39
Reynoldsburg 57, Lancaster 26
Richwood N. Union 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 25
STVM 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 54
Sherwood Fairview 71, Edon 39
Steubenville 41, Bellaire 33
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Richmond Edison 32
Tol. Christian 50, New Madison Tri-Village 35
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60, Cambridge 34
Vienna Mathews 66, Warren JFK 57
Vincent Warren 39, Beverly Ft. Frye 27
Warsaw River View 40, Coshocton 39
Waverly 54, S. Webster 39
Weir, W.Va. 65, Toronto 41
Westerville Cent. 44, Dublin Jerome 42
Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 25
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 46, Ironton St. Joseph 33
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Carrollton 51, OT
Youngs. East 61, Youngs. Valley Christian 21
Youngs. Liberty 53, Struthers 50
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
