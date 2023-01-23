Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elkton 50, Joppatowne 29
Fallston 38, Edgewood 24
Greater Grace 62, MD School for the Deaf 27
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 46, Salisbury 37
Harford Tech 54, Eastern Tech 38
Havre de Grace 39, North Harford 35
Linganore 59, Oakdale 46
Manchester Valley 65, South Carroll 43
Mt. De Sales Academy 55, Friends 41
Oakland Mills 52, Reservoir 40
Parkside 60, Pocomoke 27
Rising Sun 61, Perryville 38
Severn 39, Bel Air 18
South River 63, Huntingtown 34
Tri-State Christian 36, North East 32
Wicomico 63, Snow Hill 41
Winters Mill 36, Centennial 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Patterson Mill vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
