Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 23, 2023 9:59 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elkton 50, Joppatowne 29

Fallston 38, Edgewood 24

Greater Grace 62, MD School for the Deaf 27

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 46, Salisbury 37

Harford Tech 54, Eastern Tech 38

Havre de Grace 39, North Harford 35

Linganore 59, Oakdale 46

Manchester Valley 65, South Carroll 43

Mt. De Sales Academy 55, Friends 41

Oakland Mills 52, Reservoir 40

Parkside 60, Pocomoke 27

Rising Sun 61, Perryville 38

Severn 39, Bel Air 18

South River 63, Huntingtown 34

Tri-State Christian 36, North East 32

Wicomico 63, Snow Hill 41

Winters Mill 36, Centennial 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Patterson Mill vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

