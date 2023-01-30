Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 52, Springbrook 23
Atholton 36, Long Reach 24
Bethesda 66, Northwood 24
Damascus 65, Northwest – Mtg 30
Dundalk 47, Owings Mills 42
Glenelg 48, Marriotts Ridge 44
Harford Tech 47, Patterson Mill 39
Havre de Grace 47, Elkton 45
Howard 77, River Hill 35
Mt. Hebron 37, Wilde Lake 34
Perryville 43, Joppatowne 42
Poolesville 53, Paint Branch 42
Quince Orchard 59, Watkins Mill 12
Richard Montgomery 55, Clarksburg 47
Rising Sun 69, North East 39
Saint James 42, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 35
St. Charles 72, Gwynn Park 47
St. Maria Goretti 51, Grace Academy 35
Walt Whitman 34, Sherwood 29
Western STES 70, Franklin 36
Wicomico 62, Crisfield 19
Williamsport 47, Smithsburg 25
Winston Churchill 73, Blake 12
Wootton 89, Wheaton 22
___
