Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 30, 2023 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 52, Springbrook 23

Atholton 36, Long Reach 24

Bethesda 66, Northwood 24

Damascus 65, Northwest – Mtg 30

Dundalk 47, Owings Mills 42

Glenelg 48, Marriotts Ridge 44

Harford Tech 47, Patterson Mill 39

Havre de Grace 47, Elkton 45

Howard 77, River Hill 35

Mt. Hebron 37, Wilde Lake 34

Perryville 43, Joppatowne 42

Poolesville 53, Paint Branch 42

Quince Orchard 59, Watkins Mill 12

Richard Montgomery 55, Clarksburg 47

Rising Sun 69, North East 39

Saint James 42, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 35

St. Charles 72, Gwynn Park 47

St. Maria Goretti 51, Grace Academy 35

Walt Whitman 34, Sherwood 29

Western STES 70, Franklin 36

Wicomico 62, Crisfield 19

Williamsport 47, Smithsburg 25

Winston Churchill 73, Blake 12

Wootton 89, Wheaton 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

