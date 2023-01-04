Trending:
Morgan State takes down Goucher 89-52

The Associated Press
January 4, 2023 8:26 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 28 points to help Morgan State defeat Goucher 89-52 on Wednesday night.

Miller had 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (6-8). Isaiah Burke scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Will Thomas went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

John Dixon and Onterio Miller each...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

