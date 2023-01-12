Name of Boston’s TD Garden to remain through 2045

BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins will be known as the TD Garden through 2045. TD Bank and the building’s owner, Delaware North, announced a 20-year extension for the arena naming rights on Thursday. The agreement, which began in 2005, had been set to expire in 2025. The bank will also be featured on the Bruins’ helmets through the 2044-45 NHL season. Financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins will be known as the TD Garden through 2045.

TD Bank and the building’s owner, Delaware North, announced a 20-year extension for the arena naming rights on Thursday. The agreement, which began in 2005, had been set to expire in 2025.

The bank will also be featured on the Bruins’ helmets through the 2044-45 NHL season.

Financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.