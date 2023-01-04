On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
January 4, 2023
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

y-Buffalo
12
3
0
.800
420
263
6-1-0
6-2-0
8-2-0
4-1-0
3-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334 4-3-0 4-5-0 7-4-0 1-4-0 3-2-0
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339 3-5-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-2-0
e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395 2-5-0 2-6-1 4-6-1 0-5-0 1-3-1
e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389 0-7-1 2-6-0 2-8-1 0-5-0 2-2-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306 5-1-0 6-3-0 7-3-0 4-1-0 2-3-0
x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288 5-3-0 5-3-0 6-5-0 4-1-0 3-2-0
Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332 3-4-0 5-4-0 4-7-0 4-1-0 2-3-0
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353 4-4-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 3-2-0 3-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356 7-1-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 5-0-0 5-0-0
x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353 5-3-0 5-3-0 7-4-0 3-2-0 2-3-0
e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387 4-3-0 2-7-0 5-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0
e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331 3-4-0 1-8-0 2-9-0 2-3-0 0-5-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328 6-2-0 7-1-0 5-0-0 8-3-0 3-2-0
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316 8-1-0 4-3-0 4-1-0 8-3-0 4-1-0
x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349 5-3-1 4-3-0 5-0-0 4-6-1 1-3-1
e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337 3-5-0 4-3-1 3-2-0 4-6-1 1-3-1

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328 5-4-0 3-4-0 0-5-0 8-3-0 4-1-0
e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335 4-4-0 3-5-0 2-3-0 5-6-0 2-3-0
e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369 5-3-0 1-7-0 1-4-0 5-6-0 1-4-0
e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367 5-4-0 1-6-0 1-4-0 5-6-0 3-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414 8-1-0 4-3-0 5-0-0 7-4-0 3-2-0
Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411 5-4-0 3-4-0 2-3-0 6-5-0 4-1-0
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351 5-3-0 3-5-0 2-3-0 6-5-0 3-2-0
e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434 2-6-0 1-7-0 2-3-0 1-10-0 0-5-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264 7-1-0 5-3-0 3-2-0 9-2-0 5-0-0
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385 4-4-0 4-4-0 3-2-0 5-6-0 3-2-0
e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365 4-5-0 1-6-0 2-3-0 3-8-0 1-4-0
e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411 1-8-0 3-4-0 1-4-0 3-8-0 1-4-0

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

