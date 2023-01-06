NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|420
|263
|6-1-0
|6-2-0
|8-2-0
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|386
|393
|5-2-0
|3-6-0
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|New England
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|341
|312
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|e-N.Y. Jets
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|290
|305
|3-5-0
|4-4-0
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|384
|334
|4-3-0
|4-5-0
|7-4-0
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|Tennessee
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|282
|339
|3-5-0
|4-4-0
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|258
|395
|2-5-0
|2-6-1
|4-6-1
|0-5-0
|1-3-1
|e-Houston
|2
|13
|1
|.156
|257
|389
|0-7-1
|2-6-0
|2-8-1
|0-5-0
|2-2-1
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|5-1-0
|6-3-0
|7-3-0
|4-1-0
|2-3-0
|x-Baltimore
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|334
|288
|5-3-0
|5-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|280
|332
|3-4-0
|5-4-0
|4-7-0
|4-1-0
|2-3-0
|e-Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|347
|353
|4-4-0
|3-5-0
|4-7-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|465
|356
|7-1-0
|6-2-0
|8-3-0
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|x-L.A. Chargers
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|353
|5-3-0
|5-3-0
|7-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|e-Las Vegas
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|382
|387
|4-3-0
|2-7-0
|5-6-0
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|e-Denver
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|256
|331
|3-4-0
|1-8-0
|2-9-0
|2-3-0
|0-5-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|455
|328
|6-2-0
|7-1-0
|5-0-0
|8-3-0
|3-2-0
|x-Dallas
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|461
|316
|8-1-0
|4-3-0
|4-1-0
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|x-N.Y. Giants
|9
|6
|1
|.594
|349
|349
|5-3-1
|4-3-0
|5-0-0
|4-6-1
|1-3-1
|e-Washington
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|295
|337
|3-5-0
|4-3-1
|3-2-0
|4-6-1
|1-3-1
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|296
|328
|5-4-0
|3-4-0
|0-5-0
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|e-New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|323
|335
|4-4-0
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|e-Atlanta
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|335
|369
|5-3-0
|1-7-0
|1-4-0
|5-6-0
|1-4-0
|e-Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|337
|367
|5-4-0
|1-6-0
|1-4-0
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Minnesota
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|395
|414
|8-1-0
|4-3-0
|5-0-0
|7-4-0
|3-2-0
|Detroit
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|433
|411
|5-4-0
|3-4-0
|2-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|Green Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|354
|351
|5-3-0
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|6-5-0
|3-2-0
|e-Chicago
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|313
|434
|2-6-0
|1-7-0
|2-3-0
|1-10-0
|0-5-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-San Francisco
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|412
|264
|7-1-0
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|9-2-0
|5-0-0
|Seattle
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|388
|385
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|3-2-0
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|291
|365
|4-5-0
|1-6-0
|2-3-0
|3-8-0
|1-4-0
|e-Arizona
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|327
|411
|1-8-0
|3-4-0
|1-4-0
|3-8-0
|1-4-0
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
