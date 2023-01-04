On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged

ROB MAADDI
January 4, 2023 2:58 pm
1 min read
      

The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl.

The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule.

The pivotal Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while making a tackle in the first quarter.

Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive...

NFL executive Jeff Miller said there has been no decision on whether to resume the Bills-Bengals game at a later date. A decision will be made in the coming days. The outcome of the game has major playoff implications because the Bills (12-3) entered Monday night as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Bengals (11-4) have a one-game lead over Baltimore in the AFC North and also are in the mix for the top seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) surpassed the Bills for the No. 1 seed, pending the result of Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati.

___

