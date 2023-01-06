On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with leg injury

HOWARD FENDRICH
January 6, 2023 4:29 pm
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg.

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September and rose atop the ATP rankings. He is the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men’s tennis rankings began a half-century ago.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories