No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with leg injury

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg.

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September and rose atop the ATP rankings. He is the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men’s tennis rankings began a half-century ago.

