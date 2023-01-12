Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the last-place Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. The Blackhawks had a 2-20-1 stretch before their win streak. Cale Makar and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Pavel Francouz had 27 stops... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the last-place Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks had a 2-20-1 stretch before their win streak.

Cale Makar and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Pavel Francouz had 27 stops for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The slumping Avalanche dropped to 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

Raddysh gave Chicago a 3-2 lead with a tip-in of Tyler Johnson’s perfect feed 6:36 into the third. It was Raddysh’s 11th goal of the season.

Colorado’s Alex Newhook appeared to score with 4:51 remaining, poking in a rebound in the slot. But the Blackhawks challenged for goaltender interference, and the goal was disallowed by referees Kelly Sutherland and Jake Brenk.

The Avalanche tied it at 2 on Makar’s screened wrist shot with 8:13 left in the second. Mrazek never saw it coming.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring on Lafferty’s 20-foot wrist shot 3:24 into the game. The Avalanche then tied it at 1 on Rodrigues’ rebound backhand off MacKinnon’s shot at 11:40.

Chicago made it 2-1 when Athanasiou beat Francouz from the left slot after skating in from deep right wing early in the second.

Mrazek picked up his first assist of the season and fourth of his career by starting the play. He also helped the Blackhawks kill all five Colorado power plays in his third win of the season.

Newhook was hit in the nose by the deflected shot of teammate Devin Toews late in the second period. He went to the locker room for repairs, and then returned for the third.

KANE TO INJURED RESERVE

Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, who has missed three games with a lower-body injury, was placed on injured reserve. He could play Saturday against Seattle if he’s ready. He skated on his own Thursday morning but didn’t participate in the team skate. Chicago activated MacKenzie Entwistle off injured reserve to fill Kane’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: Continue their seven-game homestand against Seattle on Saturday night.

