On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Russia, Belarus invited to Asian Games, an Olympic qualifier

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 6:08 am
1 min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia and its ally Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games on Thursday in the next step to qualifying teams for next year’s Paris Olympics in an arrangement brokered by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC indicated on Wednesday that it favors allowing Russians to compete at the 2024 Olympics as neutral athletes. Russia and Belarus have been barred from almost all international competitions in Olympic sports following the...

READ MORE

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia and its ally Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games on Thursday in the next step to qualifying teams for next year’s Paris Olympics in an arrangement brokered by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC indicated on Wednesday that it favors allowing Russians to compete at the 2024 Olympics as neutral athletes. Russia and Belarus have been barred from almost all international competitions in Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine.

Competing in qualifying events administered by the Olympic Council of Asia could sidestep possible tensions if Russia were to compete in European events as usual.

The Asian Games will be in Hangzhou, China, in September and October, and function as Olympic qualifiers in several sports including archery and boxing. Some other sports host their own Asia-specific qualifying competitions.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

“The OCA believes in the unifying power of sport and that all athletes, regardless of their nationality or the passport they hold, should be able to compete in sports competitions,” the OCA said in a statement.

“The OCA has offered to give eligible Russian and Belarusian athletes the opportunity to take part in competitions in Asia, including the Asian Games.”

The OCA added it “remains on standby” until the IOC and the individual sports’ governing bodies finalize the conditions for Russia and Belarus to compete.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
2|1 Aconex for Defense - A High Compliance...
2|1 Real CORs of the Federal Government
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories