Rybakina faces Sabalenka in women’s Australian Open final

The Associated Press
January 28, 2023 3:49 am
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open women’s singles final between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Aryana Sabalenka has started at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. She beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested...

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories