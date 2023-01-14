Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. Sabonis finished with 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds as the Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006. Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24. With 11:09 left, Malik Monk, Chimezie... READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds as the Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24.

With 11:09 left, Malik Monk, Chimezie Metu, Tari Eason and Garrison Matthews were all ejected. Monk and Matthews went face-to-face after a foul was called on Monk during a fast break.

Jalen Green scored 27 points for the Rockets (10-32), who have lost nine consecutive games and 14 of their past 15. Jabari Smith Jr. had 27 points and eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Kevin Porter Jr. was ruled out with a bruised left foot.

Kings: G Kevin Huerter was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Terence Davis started in his place and scored 22 points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday.

Kings: Travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday.

___

