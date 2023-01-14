Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets

CAMERON SALERNO
January 14, 2023 12:45 am
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds as the Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24.

With 11:09 left, Malik Monk, Chimezie...

READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds as the Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

Harrison Barnes scored 27 points and De’Aaron Fox added 24.

With 11:09 left, Malik Monk, Chimezie Metu, Tari Eason and Garrison Matthews were all ejected. Monk and Matthews went face-to-face after a foul was called on Monk during a fast break.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.

Jalen Green scored 27 points for the Rockets (10-32), who have lost nine consecutive games and 14 of their past 15. Jabari Smith Jr. had 27 points and eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Kevin Porter Jr. was ruled out with a bruised left foot.

Kings: G Kevin Huerter was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Terence Davis started in his place and scored 22 points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday.

Kings: Travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday.

___

        Read more: Sports News

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Network Security Management Virtual...
1|20 Dashboard in a Day - PragmaticWorks
1|20 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories