Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 8, 2023 12:27 am
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf 53, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Ark. 20

Alcorn Central, Miss. 68, Danville 66

Aliceville 63, South Lamar 30

        Insight by Verizon: We talk to tech leaders at the Air Force Research Laboratory,...

READ MORE

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf 53, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Ark. 20

Alcorn Central, Miss. 68, Danville 66

Aliceville 63, South Lamar 30

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.

Alma Bryant 47, St. Martin, Miss. 41

B.B. Comer 66, Fayetteville 33

Belgreen 69, Colbert Heights 58

Brooks 60, Rogers 46

Collinsville 49, Cedar Bluff 41

Greenville 54, Andalusia 46

Hattiesburg, Miss. 52, Williamson 46

J.F. Shields 42, Clarke County 37

        Read more: Sports News

Jackson 64, Thomasville 35

Lanett 61, B.T. Washington 54

Lauderdale County 54, Belmont, Miss. 42

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 63, Fairview 59

Macon-East 66, Ezekiel Academy 21

Marion County 58, Itawamba AHS, Miss. 51

Northridge 63, Sipsey Valley 47

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Pinson Valley 76, Haleyville 50

Prattville Christian Academy 62, B. T. Washington Magnet 37

Ramsay 83, Sylacauga 53

Randolph County 70, Wadley 56

Valley 62, Harris County, Ga. 53

Vincent 52, Winterboro 25

Whitesburg Christian 73, Alabama CTE 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|14 Have It All: How Governments Can...
1|14 NRF 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories