On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 28, 2023 6:59 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clear Spring 65, Allegany 60

Freire Charter School Wilmington, Del. 63, Providence Christian 61

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 70, Rosedale Christian 57

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Meade 77, Annapolis Area Christian 74

New Town 58, Dover, Del. 52

SHABACH! Christian 64, Rock Creek Christian Academy 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News