Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clear Spring 65, Allegany 60
Freire Charter School Wilmington, Del. 63, Providence Christian 61
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 70, Rosedale Christian 57
Meade 77, Annapolis Area Christian 74
New Town 58, Dover, Del. 52
SHABACH! Christian 64, Rock Creek Christian Academy 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.