Sprained ankle will sideline Mavs star Doncic against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a game at Utah on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against Phoenix in the opener of a two-game trip.

Doncic's absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb.

The Mavericks went on to a 99-95 victory over the Suns on Thursday despite Doncic going out early in the first quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a game at Utah on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against Phoenix in the opener of a two-game trip.

Doncic’s absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb.

The Mavericks went on to a 99-95 victory over the Suns on Thursday despite Doncic going out early in the first quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points.

Doncic was trying to make a move close to the basket against Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, but stepped on Mikal Bridges’ foot before passing the ball and limping away. Coach Jason Kidd called a timeout, and Doncic slowly made his way to the locker room.

It will be the first time the 6-foot-7 guard has been sidelined by an injury this season. Doncic has missed five games on the second night of back-to-backs, with injury recovery listed as the reason in four of them.

Doncic, who has been running neck-and-neck with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid for the NBA scoring lead, was just voted to the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive season.

The 23-year-old Doncic is averaging 33 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Dallas will also be without forward Maxi Kleber, who has been out since early December with a torn right hamstring.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

