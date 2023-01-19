On Air: America in the Morning
Stampede outside stadium in Iraq kills 1, injures dozens

The Associated Press
January 19, 2023 4:50 am
BAGHDAD (AP) — A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq killed one person and injured dozens Thursday, the state news agency reported.

The deadly incident happened as spectators gathered to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in the country in four decades. The Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium are in critical condition.

The final match in the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup is scheduled to be held later Thursday between Iraq and Oman.

The tournament faced several incidents, including chaos inside the VIP section during which a Kuwaiti prince was not able to attend the opening match earlier this month.

The tournament started on Jan. 6, with teams from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as well as Yemen and Iraq. It’s the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament.

