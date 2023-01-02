The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 13-0 700 1 2. Stanford 14-1 672 2 3. Ohio St. 15-0 643 3 4. Notre Dame 12-1 614 5 5. UConn 11-2 567 8 6. Indiana 13-1 540 4 7. LSU 14-0 537 9 8. Utah 14-0 499 11 9. Virginia Tech 12-2 440 7 10. NC State 12-2 438 6 11. Iowa St. 9-2 402 15 12. UCLA 13-2 367 10 13. Maryland 11-3 344 16 14. Michigan 12-2 339 14 15. Arizona 12-1 325 18 16. Iowa 11-4 244 12 17. Oklahoma 11-1 216 20 18. Oregon 11-3 183 17 19. Duke 13-1 177 – 20. Gonzaga 14-2 176 19 21. Kansas 11-1 144 22 22. North Carolina 9-4 127 13 23. Baylor 10-3 110 23 24. St. John’s 13-0 105 25 25. Creighton 9-4 48 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 32, Florida St. 29, Arkansas 24, Villanova 20, Middle Tennessee 12, Texas 9, South Florida 7, Columbia 7, Tennessee 2, Nebraska 1.

