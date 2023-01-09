The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
January 9, 2023 12:57 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 16-0 700 1
2. Stanford 16-1 671 2
3. Ohio St. 17-0 645 3
4. UConn 13-2 587 5
5. LSU 16-0 582 7
6. Indiana 14-1 574 6
7. Notre Dame 12-2 542 4
8. UCLA 14-2 457 12
9. Maryland 13-3 437 13
10. Utah 14-1 427 8
11. NC State 13-3 370 10
12. Iowa 12-4 352 16
13. Virginia Tech 13-3 342 9
14. Arizona 14-2 341 15
15. Iowa St. 10-3 307 11
16. Duke 14-1 281 19
17. Michigan 13-3 261 14
18. Baylor 12-3 253 23
19. Oklahoma 12-2 212 17
20. Gonzaga 16-2 197 20
21. Oregon 12-4 144 18
22. North Carolina 10-5 126 22
23. Kansas 12-2 99 21
24. Illinois 14-3 42
25. Villanova 14-3 35

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 33, Middle Tennessee 27, St. John’s 22, Miami 10, South Florida 6, Seton Hall 5, Florida St. 5, Creighton 5, Colorado 2, Louisville 1.

