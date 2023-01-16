The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 18-0 700 1 2. Ohio St. 18-0 670 3 3. LSU 18-0 604 5 4. Stanford 17-2 601 2 5. UConn 15-2 600 4 6. Indiana 16-1 586 6 7. Notre Dame 14-2 546 7 8. Utah 15-1 477 10 9. UCLA 15-3 428 8 10. Iowa 14-4 414 12 11. Maryland 14-4 413 9 12. Virginia Tech 14-3 391 13 13. Duke 16-1 361 16 14. Michigan 15-3 341 17 15. Oklahoma 14-2 304 19 16. Gonzaga 17-2 249 20 17. North Carolina 12-5 237 22 18. Iowa St. 11-4 205 15 19. Arizona 14-4 185 14 20. NC State 13-5 139 11 21. Illinois 15-3 120 24 22. Villanova 16-3 94 25 23. Oregon 13-5 75 21 24. Colorado 14-3 65 – 25. Texas 13-5 62 –

Others receiving votes: Baylor 51, Middle Tennessee 39, Arkansas 34, South Florida 24, Miami 23, Florida St. 23, Tennessee 19, Southern Cal 7, Creighton 4, Louisville 4, Kansas 3, West Virginia 2.

