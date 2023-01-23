The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|20-0
|700
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|19-0
|669
|2
|3. Stanford
|19-2
|615
|4
|4. LSU
|19-0
|603
|3
|5. UConn
|17-2
|596
|5
|6. Indiana
|17-1
|584
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|16-2
|541
|7
|8. UCLA
|17-3
|448
|9
|9. Utah
|16-2
|430
|8
|10. Iowa
|15-4
|425
|10
|10. Maryland
|16-4
|425
|11
|12. Virginia Tech
|16-3
|403
|12
|13. Michigan
|16-3
|352
|14
|14. Oklahoma
|16-2
|304
|15
|15. North Carolina
|14-5
|298
|17
|16. Duke
|17-2
|281
|13
|17. Gonzaga
|19-2
|259
|16
|18. Iowa St.
|13-4
|221
|18
|19. Arizona
|15-4
|201
|19
|20. NC State
|15-5
|171
|20
|21. Villanova
|18-3
|145
|22
|22. Illinois
|16-4
|103
|21
|23. Middle Tennessee
|16-2
|64
|–
|24. Florida St.
|18-4
|57
|–
|25. Colorado
|15-4
|56
|24
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, Southern Cal 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1.
