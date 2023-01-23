The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 20-0 700 1 2. Ohio St. 19-0 669 2 3. Stanford 19-2 615 4 4. LSU 19-0 603 3 5. UConn 17-2 596 5 6. Indiana 17-1 584 6 7. Notre Dame 16-2 541 7 8. UCLA 17-3 448 9 9. Utah 16-2 430 8 10. Iowa 15-4 425 10 10. Maryland 16-4 425 11 12. Virginia Tech 16-3 403 12 13. Michigan 16-3 352 14 14. Oklahoma 16-2 304 15 15. North Carolina 14-5 298 17 16. Duke 17-2 281 13 17. Gonzaga 19-2 259 16 18. Iowa St. 13-4 221 18 19. Arizona 15-4 201 19 20. NC State 15-5 171 20 21. Villanova 18-3 145 22 22. Illinois 16-4 103 21 23. Middle Tennessee 16-2 64 – 24. Florida St. 18-4 57 – 25. Colorado 15-4 56 24

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, Southern Cal 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1.

