The Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (60) 13-0 1524 1 2. Houston 14-1 1417 3 3. Kansas 12-1 1351 4 4. UConn (1) 14-1 1342 2 5. Arizona 13-1 1334 5 6. Texas 12-1 1185 6 7. Alabama 11-2 1132 8 8. Tennessee 11-2 1114 7 9. Gonzaga 12-3 1003 10 10. UCLA 13-2 993 11 11. Virginia 10-2 926 13 12. Miami 13-1 814 14 13. Arkansas 11-2 717 9 14. Wisconsin 10-2 639 15 15. Indiana 10-3 558 16 16. Duke 11-3 554 17 17. TCU 12-1 545 18 18. Xavier 12-3 531 22 19. Baylor 10-3 520 12 20. Missouri 12-1 329 – 21. New Mexico 14-0 290 22 22. Auburn 11-2 287 20 23. Coll of Charleston 14-1 116 – 24. Ohio St. 10-3 114 – 25. Iowa St. 10-2 94 –

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.

