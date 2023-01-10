The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: Record

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 14-0 1575 1 2. TCU 13-1 1484 3 3. Michigan 13-1 1438 2 4. Ohio St. 11-2 1394 4 5. Alabama 11-2 1303 5 6. Tennessee 11-2 1294 6 7. Penn St. 11-2 1200 9 8. Washington 11-2 1097 12 9. Tulane 12-2 1025 14 10. Utah 10-4 876 7 11. Florida St. 10-3 814 13 12. Southern Cal 11-3 795 8 13. Clemson 11-3 791 10 14. Kansas St. 10-4 784 11 15. Oregon 10-3 758 15 16. LSU 10-4 757 16 17. Oregon St. 10-3 742 17 18. Notre Dame 9-4 535 19 19. Troy 12-2 322 23 20. Mississippi St. 9-4 320 24 21. UCLA 9-4 243 18 22. Pittsburgh 9-4 233 – 23. South Carolina 8-5 180 20 24. Fresno St. 10-4 164 – 25. Texas 8-5 95 21

Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise St. 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, NC State 6, Iowa 4, Purdue 3, Louisville 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Illinois 1, Cincinnati 1.

