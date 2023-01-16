The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Houston (34)
|17-1
|1460
|1
|2. Kansas (23)
|16-1
|1446
|2
|3. Purdue (3)
|16-1
|1382
|3
|4. Alabama
|15-2
|1347
|4
|5. UCLA
|16-2
|1237
|7
|6. Gonzaga
|16-3
|1178
|8
|7. Texas
|15-2
|1122
|10
|8. Xavier
|15-3
|1047
|12
|9. Tennessee
|14-3
|1019
|5
|10. Virginia
|13-3
|926
|13
|11. Arizona
|15-3
|838
|9
|12. Iowa St.
|13-3
|795
|14
|13. Kansas St
|15-2
|771
|11
|14. TCU
|14-3
|753
|17
|15. UConn
|15-4
|668
|6
|16. Auburn
|14-3
|553
|21
|17. Miami
|14-3
|487
|16
|18. Coll of Charleston
|18-1
|351
|22
|19. Clemson
|15-3
|339
|–
|20. Marquette
|14-5
|306
|25
|21. Baylor
|12-5
|267
|–
|22. Providence
|14-4
|262
|19
|23. Rutgers
|13-5
|131
|–
|24. FAU
|16-1
|126
|–
|25. Arkansas
|12-5
|115
|15
Others receiving votes: NC State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona St 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego St. 44, Michigan St. 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent St. 8, Boise St. 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio St. 3, Missouri 3, Iowa 2, VCU 2, North Carolina 1.
