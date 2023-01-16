The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record

Record Pts Prv 1. Houston (34) 17-1 1460 1 2. Kansas (23) 16-1 1446 2 3. Purdue (3) 16-1 1382 3 4. Alabama 15-2 1347 4 5. UCLA 16-2 1237 7 6. Gonzaga 16-3 1178 8 7. Texas 15-2 1122 10 8. Xavier 15-3 1047 12 9. Tennessee 14-3 1019 5 10. Virginia 13-3 926 13 11. Arizona 15-3 838 9 12. Iowa St. 13-3 795 14 13. Kansas St 15-2 771 11 14. TCU 14-3 753 17 15. UConn 15-4 668 6 16. Auburn 14-3 553 21 17. Miami 14-3 487 16 18. Coll of Charleston 18-1 351 22 19. Clemson 15-3 339 – 20. Marquette 14-5 306 25 21. Baylor 12-5 267 – 22. Providence 14-4 262 19 23. Rutgers 13-5 131 – 24. FAU 16-1 126 – 25. Arkansas 12-5 115 15

Others receiving votes: NC State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona St 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego St. 44, Michigan St. 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent St. 8, Boise St. 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio St. 3, Missouri 3, Iowa 2, VCU 2, North Carolina 1.

