The Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (39) 19-1 1527 3 2. Alabama (23) 17-2 1511 4 3. Houston 18-2 1333 1 4. Tennessee 16-3 1298 9 5. Kansas St 17-2 1254 13 6. Arizona 17-3 1195 11 7. Virginia 15-3 1160 10 8. UCLA 17-3 1155 5 9. Kansas 16-3 1117 2 10. Texas 16-3 980 7 11. TCU 15-4 875 14 12. Iowa St. 14-4 817 12 13. Xavier 16-4 807 8 14. Gonzaga 17-4 784 6 15. Auburn 16-3 699 16 16. Marquette 16-5 600 20 17. Baylor 14-5 497 21 18. Coll of Charleston 21-1 445 18 19. UConn 16-5 372 15 20. Miami 15-4 328 17 21. FAU 19-1 271 24 22. Saint Mary’s 18-4 254 – 23. Providence 15-5 194 22 24. Clemson 16-4 169 19 25. New Mexico 18-2 156 –

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego St. 57, Rutgers 31, Kent St. 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan St. 10, Arkansas 9, Illinois 9, Creighton 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, NC State 4, Kentucky 3, Boise St. 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1, Memphis 1.

