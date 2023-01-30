The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Purdue (62)
|21-1
|1550
|1
|2. Tennessee
|18-3
|1443
|4
|3. Houston
|20-2
|1415
|3
|4. Alabama
|18-3
|1312
|2
|5. Arizona
|19-3
|1310
|6
|6. Virginia
|16-3
|1258
|7
|7. Kansas St
|18-3
|1190
|5
|8. Kansas
|17-4
|1034
|9
|9. UCLA
|17-4
|993
|8
|10. Texas
|17-4
|939
|10
|11. Baylor
|16-5
|905
|17
|12. Gonzaga
|18-4
|837
|14
|13. Iowa St.
|15-5
|832
|12
|14. Marquette
|17-5
|769
|16
|15. TCU
|16-5
|752
|11
|16. Xavier
|17-5
|689
|13
|17. Providence
|17-5
|438
|23
|18. Saint Mary’s
|19-4
|419
|22
|19. FAU
|21-1
|392
|21
|20. Clemson
|18-4
|340
|24
|21. Indiana
|15-6
|250
|–
|22. San Diego St.
|17-4
|170
|–
|23. Miami
|16-5
|146
|20
|24. UConn
|16-6
|131
|19
|25. Auburn
|16-5
|117
|15
Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Coll of Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, NC State 39, Boise St. 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Pittsburgh 9, Arkansas 9, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, West Virginia 2, Saint Louis 1, Southern Cal 1.
