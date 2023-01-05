Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central def. Gwynn Park, forfeit
Eleanor Roosevelt 51, High Point 4
Elkton 41, Bel Air 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central def. Gwynn Park, forfeit
Eleanor Roosevelt 51, High Point 4
Elkton 41, Bel Air 34
Fallston 60, Aberdeen 54
Harford Tech 63, Edgewood 42
Havre de Grace 64, Joppatowne 31
Hyattsville Northwestern 46, Bladensburg 16
Kent Island 67, Col. Richardson 32
Linganore 63, Northern Garrett 62
North Hagerstown 65, Tuscarora 51
Oakland Southern 32, Frankfort, W.Va. 25
Oxon Hill 67, Crossland 7
Parkdale 52, Laurel 32
Perryville 49, North East 38
Queen Annes County 53, Cambridge/SD 39
Rising Sun 48, North Harford 30
Rockville 37, Watkins Mill 18
Sherwood 48, Albert Einstein 35
Wicomico 49, Pocomoke 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.