Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 6, 2023
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheverus 57, Deering 35

Erskine Academy 40, Mt. Blue 30

Gorham 52, Falmouth 32

Gray-New Gloucester 48, Cape Elizabeth 30

Kents Hill 64, St. Dominic Regional 28

Lake Region 47, Freeport 21

Lawrence 72, Messalonskee 34

Marshwood 47, Kennebunk 39

Mt. Ararat 57, Biddeford 20

North Yarmouth Academy 82, Richmond 43

Old Orchard Beach 73, Seacoast Christian School 42

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 65, Lewiston 38

Sacopee Valley 38, Waynflete 28

Thornton Academy 52, Scarborough 42

Wells 58, Oak Hill 14

Westbrook 47, Bonny Eagle 45

Yarmouth 53, Fryeburg Academy 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories