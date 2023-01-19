Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Easton 60, Kent County 36
Elkton 48, Edgewood 43
Fallston 40, Rising Sun 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Easton 60, Kent County 36
Elkton 48, Edgewood 43
Fallston 40, Rising Sun 37
Francis Scott Key 44, Winters Mill 22
Gwynn Park 52, Frederick Douglass 29
Holly Grove 23, Calvary Christian, Del. 16
Kent Island 57, Cambridge/SD 35
MD School for the Deaf 39, Hancock 32
North Harford 47, Aberdeen 36
Parkdale 41, Eleanor Roosevelt 30
Queen Annes County 50, Saint Michaels 5
Suitland 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 12
Wise 70, Bladensburg 5
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.