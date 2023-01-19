Trending:
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 19, 2023 9:13 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Easton 60, Kent County 36

Elkton 48, Edgewood 43

Fallston 40, Rising Sun 37

Francis Scott Key 44, Winters Mill 22

Gwynn Park 52, Frederick Douglass 29

Holly Grove 23, Calvary Christian, Del. 16

Kent Island 57, Cambridge/SD 35

MD School for the Deaf 39, Hancock 32

North Harford 47, Aberdeen 36

Parkdale 41, Eleanor Roosevelt 30

Queen Annes County 50, Saint Michaels 5

Suitland 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

Wise 70, Bladensburg 5

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories