Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 10:05 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 43, Mountain Ridge 32

Broadwater Academy, Va. 59, Holly Grove 41

Eleanor Roosevelt 70, DuVal 35

Harford Tech 72, Aberdeen 28

Holton Arms 43, Madeira School, Va. 21

Laurel 54, Hyattsville Northwestern 21

Liberty 61, Urbana 41

Linganore 63, Catoctin 56

Wise 57, Suitland 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

