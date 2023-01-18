Trending:
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4

The Associated Press
January 18, 2023 10:44 pm
2 min read
      

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh (22-15-7), and Sidney Crosby had three assists. Jason...

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh (22-15-7), and Sidney Crosby had three assists. Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and Rickard Rakell also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves.

Tied 3-3 in the third period, the Senators scored their fourth power-play goal at 10:58 when Pinto beat DeSmith with a wrist shot.

Rakell replied with a power-play goal of his own at 12:33. It was his 16th of the season.

Friedman gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead when he beat Talbot with a long-range shot 3:07 into the second period. It was Friedman’s first goal of the season and No. 4 in 49 career NHL games.

Batherson then tied it again with his 14th at 9:19 of the second. Tkachuk set up the goal with a backhand pass in front for Batherson.

Malkin tied it at 2 when he jammed home a rebound from a Ty Smith point shot 15:23 into the opening frame.

Earlier in the period, Ottawa made the most of a double minor penalty against Jeff Carter, scoring twice. Stutzle skated around Crosby and scored his 20th of the season at 9:44. DeBrincat tied the game two minutes prior on a feed from Batherson.

WORTH NOTING

Josh Norris returned to Ottawa’s lineup after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury. It marked his first time back in the lineup since Oct. 22. … Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, who missed 17 games with a lower-body injury, was a healthy scratch. Joseph’s brother, Pierre-Olivier, plays for the Penguins and expected more than 50 friends and family to be in attendance.

UP NEXT

The Penguins host the Senators on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories