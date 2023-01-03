Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadneck 41, Arundel 17
Eleanor Roosevelt 58, Hyattsville Northwestern 6
Harford Tech 63, North East 26
Kent Island 78, Saint Michaels 5
Largo 47, Central 42
Old Mill 58, South River 48
Perryville 35, Tri-State Christian 33
Saint Michaels 51, St. Maria Goretti 32
Severna Park 44, Northeast – AA 26
South Carroll 46, Tuscarora 42
Urbana 60, Westminster 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.