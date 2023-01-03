Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 8:53 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadneck 41, Arundel 17

Eleanor Roosevelt 58, Hyattsville Northwestern 6

Harford Tech 63, North East 26

Kent Island 78, Saint Michaels 5

Largo 47, Central 42

Old Mill 58, South River 48

Perryville 35, Tri-State Christian 33

Saint Michaels 51, St. Maria Goretti 32

Severna Park 44, Northeast – AA 26

South Carroll 46, Tuscarora 42

Urbana 60, Westminster 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

