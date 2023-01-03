Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 8:53 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 54, Lake Clifton 53

Bethesda 61, Walter Johnson 48

Carver Vo-Tech 48, Patterson 39

Dunbar 61, Academy for College and Career Exploration 59

Francis Scott Key 61, Century 40

North Dorchester 59, Cambridge/SD 48

North East 61, Tome 30

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, St. Mary’s Ryken 32

Queen Annes County 52, Easton 43

Thomas Johnson 73, Catoctin 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories