Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 54, Lake Clifton 53
Bethesda 61, Walter Johnson 48
Carver Vo-Tech 48, Patterson 39
Dunbar 61, Academy for College and Career Exploration 59
Francis Scott Key 61, Century 40
North Dorchester 59, Cambridge/SD 48
North East 61, Tome 30
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, St. Mary’s Ryken 32
Queen Annes County 52, Easton 43
Thomas Johnson 73, Catoctin 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
