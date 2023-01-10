Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 10, 2023 10:26 pm
4 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 62, Peninsula Woodridge 59

Akr. Firestone 63, Akr. North 30

Akr. Hoban 51, Uniontown Lake 45

Alliance 63, Alliance Marlington 54

Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Kinsman Badger 53

Ashtabula Edgewood 74, Geneva 66

Ashtabula Lakeside 72, Painesville Harvey 61

Atwater Waterloo 40, New Middletown Spring. 37

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Sandusky St. Mary 55

Bellaire 71, Cambridge 59

Beloit W. Branch 60, Salem 47

Berea-Midpark 80, N. Ridgeville 77

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52

Berlin Hiland 53, Wooster Triway 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Barnesville 54

Bishop Ready 66, Washington C.H. 30

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 74, Macedonia Nordonia 56

Brookfield 81, Warren Champion 61

Bucyrus Wynford 79, Mansfield St. Peter’s 34

Burton Berkshire 63, Wickliffe 31

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 86, Richmond Edison 45

Campbell Memorial 63, Columbiana Crestview 51

Can. Glenoak 43, Green 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53

Canfield 49, Youngs. Boardman 34

Canfield S. Range 44, Poland Seminary 42

Carrollton 68, Minerva 41

Casstown Miami E. 76, Covington 41

Centerville 87, Holland Springfield 43

Centerville 87, Springfield 43

Chillicothe Unioto 69, Chillicothe Huntington 55

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 49

Christian Community School 63, Bethel-Tate 53

Cin. Elder 52, Cin. Turpin 37

Cin. Indian Hill 61, Reading 46

Cin. La Salle 69, Cin. Winton Woods 61

Cin. Oak Hills 38, Cin. Colerain 27

Cin. Princeton 70, W. Chester Lakota W. 39

Cin. Sycamore 47, Hamilton 39

Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Western Hills 64

Cin. Wyoming 60, Cin. Madeira 53

Cle. JFK 97, Cle. Max Hayes 67

Cols. Africentric 67, South 60

Cols. Eastmoor 83, Cols. Marion-Franklin 70

Cols. Grandview Hts. 61, Newark Cath. 41

Cols. Linden-McKinley 51, Cols. Northland 49

Cols. Walnut Ridge 90, Cols. Briggs 45

Copley 57, Tallmadge 51

Creston Norwayne 68, Smithville 38

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 82, Orrville 41

Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Brooklyn 39

Dalton 72, Massillon Tuslaw 56

Day. Chaminade Julienne 52, Cin. McNicholas 46

Day. Dunbar 74, Day. Belmont 53

Day. Meadowdale 91, Day. Thurgood Marshall 67

Delaware Buckeye Valley 47, Marion Pleasant 43

Delaware Hayes 56, Canal Winchester 29

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 46

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, New Concord John Glenn 48

Dublin Coffman 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 57

Dublin Jerome 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 51

E. Liverpool 53, Lisbon Beaver 39

Elyria Cath. 82, Fairview 65

Euclid 70, Mentor Lake Cath. 66

Fairfield 66, Middletown 42

Fayetteville-Perry 43, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Findlay 68, Tol. St. Francis 41

Frankfort Adena 50, Southeastern 31

Franklin Furnace Green 49, New Boston Glenwood 40

Fredericktown 72, Cardington-Lincoln 39

Galion Northmor 56, Centerburg 35

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Independence 43

Gibsonburg 58, Arcadia 41

Girard 45, Hubbard 41

Goshen 60, Wilmington 50

Grafton Midview 44, Avon 43

Granville 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 30

Hannibal River 50, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28

Heath 50, Johnstown 42

Hilliard Davidson 68, Grove City 35

Holland Springfield 74, Bowling Green 53

Huron 56, Tol. Bowsher 41

Ironton 77, Portsmouth 71, OT

Jamestown Greeneview 67, Milford Center Fairbanks 47

Jefferson Area 74, Niles McKinley 52

Johnstown Northridge 34, Hebron Lakewood 21

Kettering Alter 65, Beavercreek 50

Kettering Fairmont 52, Day. Oakwood 50

Kirtland 66, Mantua Crestwood 50

Lakewood 45, Medina Buckeye 39

Lancaster 62, Galloway Westland 55

Latham Western 57, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Youngs. Liberty 60, OT

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Peebles 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 86, Thomas Worthington 78

Lexington 62, Ontario 52

Liberty Center 60, Fostoria 35

Lima Sr. 71, Fremont Ross 43

Lisbon David Anderson 54, Hanoverton United 45

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37

Lowellville 68, Mineral Ridge 41

Lucasville Valley 74, Waverly 39

Lynchburg-Clay 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 50

Marysville 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28

Mason 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61

Massillon Jackson 63, Can. McKinley 59

McDermott Scioto NW 60, Beaver Eastern 56

Metamora Evergreen 51, Oregon Stritch 38

Miamisburg 76, Germantown Valley View 32

Middlefield Cardinal 55, Orwell Grand Valley 48

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52

Minford 65, Wheelersburg 60

Mogadore 65, Rittman 33

Mogadore Field 58, Akr. Springfield 44

Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, New Richmond 43

N. Can. Hoover 74, Massillon Perry 50

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 65, Lawrence School 34

Navarre Fairless 68, Magnolia Sandy Valley 66, 4OT

New Lexington 58, Crooksville 22

New Madison Tri-Village 62, New Paris National Trail 22

Newark Licking Valley 56, Zanesville 54

Newton Falls 44, Garrettsville Garfield 31

Newton Local 37, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 25

North Intl 69, Cols. Whetstone 62

Norwalk 52, Tiffin Columbian 34

Old Fort 74, New Riegel 54

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 73, Parma 60

Perry 79, Painesville Riverside 57

Perrysburg 67, Maumee 48

Pickerington Cent. 59, New Albany 46

Pickerington N. 36, Newark 32

Piketon 50, Williamsport Westfall 43

Piqua 62, Vandalia Butler 45

Plain City Jonathan Alder 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 21

Proctorville Fairland 57, Ironton Rock Hill 50

Rayland Buckeye 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 50

Richfield Revere 58, Kent Roosevelt 48

Richmond Hts. 89, Chagrin Falls 51

Richwood N. Union 75, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Rocky River 61, Bay Village Bay 44

Rootstown 61, Youngstown Urban Scholars 37

S. Point 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 38

S. Webster 42, Oak Hill 28

Salineville Southern 51, Leetonia 20

Sandusky 73, Bellevue 45

Sandusky Perkins 82, Clyde 75

Seaman N. Adams 56, Circleville Logan Elm 40

Sebring McKinley 41, McDonald 40

Shelby 78, Wooster 63

Sidney 80, Fairborn 66

Sparta Highland 79, Mansfield Christian 66

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, W. Jefferson 40

Spring. Kenton Ridge 63, Lewistown Indian Lake 60

Spring. Shawnee 60, Spring. NW 36

St. Clairsville 79, Steubenville 66

Strasburg-Franklin 69, Can. South 52

Streetsboro 55, Norton 39

Struthers 74, Cortland Lakeview 56

Sylvania Southview 67, Napoleon 65, OT

Thornville Sheridan 59, Philo 52

Tiffin Calvert 75, Lakeside Danbury 51

Tipp City Tippecanoe 77, Riverside Stebbins 45

Tol. Waite 63, Northwood 51

Tol. Whitmer 56, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 82, Oregon Clay 0

Tree of Life 38, Liberty Christian Academy 32

Troy Christian 50, Tipp City Bethel 48

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 54, Apple Creek Waynedale 43

Uhrichsville Claymont 65, Newcomerstown 26

Urbana 61, Bellefontaine 41

Van Wert 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 56

Vienna Mathews 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 65

Warren Harding 65, Austintown Fitch 48

Warren JFK 90, Ravenna SE 72

Waterford 56, Glouster Trimble 53

Wellsville 58, Youngs. Valley Christian 52

Westerville Cent. 56, Hilliard Darby 50

Westerville N. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Williamsburg 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 31

Windham 86, Bristol 55

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Brooke, W.Va. 47

Xenia 70, W. Carrollton 59

Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Youngs. Mooney 47

Youngs. Ursuline 79, Youngs. East 37

Zanesville Maysville 58, McConnelsville Morgan 36

Zanesville W. Muskingum 71, Warsaw River View 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories