Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bel Air 42, North East 41
Bethesda 69, Walter Johnson 50
Cambridge/SD 64, Kent County 53
Catoctin 58, Smithsburg 41
Damascus 66, Gaithersburg 24
Good Counsel 54, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 53
Kent Island 58, North Dorchester 19
Oxon Hill 37, Gwynn Park 32
Parkdale 68, Hyattsville Northwestern 20
Poolesville 55, Sherwood 34
Queen Annes County 55, Col. Richardson 44
Quince Orchard 46, Albert Einstein 37
Richard Montgomery 50, Montgomery Blair 26
Severna Park 36, Pasadena Chesapeake 30
South River 67, Northeast – AA 33
Winston Churchill 56, Walt Whitman 20
Wise 46, Bowie 39
Wootton 69, Rockville 11
