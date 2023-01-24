Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 9:02 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 42, North East 41

Bethesda 69, Walter Johnson 50

Cambridge/SD 64, Kent County 53

Catoctin 58, Smithsburg 41

Damascus 66, Gaithersburg 24

Good Counsel 54, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 53

Kent Island 58, North Dorchester 19

Oxon Hill 37, Gwynn Park 32

Parkdale 68, Hyattsville Northwestern 20

Poolesville 55, Sherwood 34

Queen Annes County 55, Col. Richardson 44

Quince Orchard 46, Albert Einstein 37

Richard Montgomery 50, Montgomery Blair 26

Severna Park 36, Pasadena Chesapeake 30

South River 67, Northeast – AA 33

Winston Churchill 56, Walt Whitman 20

Wise 46, Bowie 39

Wootton 69, Rockville 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories