Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 9:02 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 60, Tome 54

Baltimore Poly 75, Digital Harbor 47

Bel Air 52, Fallston 41

Bethesda 73, Walter Johnson 72

Harwood Southern 70, Glen Burnie 52

Havre de Grace 56, Harford Tech 53

Kent Island 80, North Dorchester 63

Magruder 61, Wheaton 36

North East 58, Perryville 54

Oakdale 59, Linganore 52

Patterson 66, Baltimore Douglass 20

Rising Sun 57, Bohemia Manor 46

South Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 34

Stephen Decatur 76, Washington 62

Westminster 75, Key 68

Wicomico 56, Snow Hill 50

Winston Churchill 60, Walt Whitman 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

