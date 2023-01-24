Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 60, Tome 54
Baltimore Poly 75, Digital Harbor 47
Bel Air 52, Fallston 41
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 60, Tome 54
Baltimore Poly 75, Digital Harbor 47
Bel Air 52, Fallston 41
Bethesda 73, Walter Johnson 72
Harwood Southern 70, Glen Burnie 52
Havre de Grace 56, Harford Tech 53
Kent Island 80, North Dorchester 63
Magruder 61, Wheaton 36
North East 58, Perryville 54
Oakdale 59, Linganore 52
Patterson 66, Baltimore Douglass 20
Rising Sun 57, Bohemia Manor 46
South Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 34
Stephen Decatur 76, Washington 62
Westminster 75, Key 68
Wicomico 56, Snow Hill 50
Winston Churchill 60, Walt Whitman 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.