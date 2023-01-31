Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 53, Forest Park 22
Bishop McNamara 51, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 36
Cambridge/SD 44, North Dorchester 16
Cambridge/SD 44, Northern Garrett 16
Catoctin 51, Brunswick 23
DuVal 62, Hyattsville Northwestern 31
Easton 70, Queen Annes County 45
Frederick 57, South Hagerstown 29
Kent Island 94, Saint Michaels 4
Linganore 73, Thomas Johnson 11
Mergenthaler 49, Reginald Lewis 9
Oakdale 64, Tuscarora 40
Oxon Hill 76, Crossland 8
Pasadena Chesapeake 59, Harwood Southern 34
South River 56, Crofton 25
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 42, Holton Arms 27
Stephen Decatur 70, Pocomoke 8
Wise 66, Parkdale 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
