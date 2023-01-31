Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 31, 2023
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 53, Forest Park 22

Bishop McNamara 51, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 36

Cambridge/SD 44, North Dorchester 16

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 44, Northern Garrett 16

Catoctin 51, Brunswick 23

DuVal 62, Hyattsville Northwestern 31

Easton 70, Queen Annes County 45

Frederick 57, South Hagerstown 29

Kent Island 94, Saint Michaels 4

Linganore 73, Thomas Johnson 11

Mergenthaler 49, Reginald Lewis 9

Oakdale 64, Tuscarora 40

Oxon Hill 76, Crossland 8

Pasadena Chesapeake 59, Harwood Southern 34

South River 56, Crofton 25

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 42, Holton Arms 27

Stephen Decatur 70, Pocomoke 8

Wise 66, Parkdale 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories