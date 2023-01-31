Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 77, C. Milton Wright 48
Annapolis 62, North County 53
Bel Air 75, Rising Sun 41
Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Worcester Prep School 38
Edgewood 61, Joppatowne 58
Fallston 61, North East 58
Frederick 66, South Hagerstown 27
Harford Tech 58, Franklin 52
Lake Clifton 83, National Academy Foundation 17
MD School for the Deaf 49, Perry Hall Christian 43
Manchester Valley 54, Century 40
Mergenthaler 78, Reginald Lewis 47
Oxon Hill 66, Crossland 28
Patterson 51, Academy for College and Career Exploration 42
Pikesville 69, Francis Scott Key 48
Queen Annes County 51, Easton 45
Severna Park 59, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 23
Smithsburg 43, Williamsport 34
South River 80, Crofton 53
Thomas Johnson 59, Linganore 52
Walkersville 57, Boonsboro 43
Wicomico 88, Crisfield 50
Wise 79, Parkdale 60
