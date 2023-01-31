Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 31, 2023 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 77, C. Milton Wright 48

Annapolis 62, North County 53

Bel Air 75, Rising Sun 41

Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Worcester Prep School 38

Edgewood 61, Joppatowne 58

Fallston 61, North East 58

Frederick 66, South Hagerstown 27

Harford Tech 58, Franklin 52

Lake Clifton 83, National Academy Foundation 17

MD School for the Deaf 49, Perry Hall Christian 43

Manchester Valley 54, Century 40

Mergenthaler 78, Reginald Lewis 47

Oxon Hill 66, Crossland 28

Patterson 51, Academy for College and Career Exploration 42

Pikesville 69, Francis Scott Key 48

Queen Annes County 51, Easton 45

Severna Park 59, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 23

Smithsburg 43, Williamsport 34

South River 80, Crofton 53

Thomas Johnson 59, Linganore 52

Walkersville 57, Boonsboro 43

Wicomico 88, Crisfield 50

Wise 79, Parkdale 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories