Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 48, Baltimore City College 36

Carver Arts & Tech 50, Dundalk 32

Concordia Prep 60, Mt. De Sales Academy 45

Crofton 29, Pasadena Chesapeake 28

Gerstell Academy 44, Saint Paul’s Girls 28

Gunston Day 49, Aquinas, Del. 30

McDonogh School 76, Archbishop Spalding 37

Mt Zion 60, Shining Stars Sportsy, Va. 50

Mt. Carmel 58, Roland Park Country 30

New Town 46, Catonsville 26

Pikesville 69, Woodlawn 16

River Hill 56, Oakland Mills 50

Riverdale Baptist 57, St. Mary’s Ryken 56

St. Frances Academy 69, Mercy 32

Wicomico 66, Crisfield 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

