Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 59, St. John’s Catholic Prep 50
Chopticon 46, La Plata 12
Digital Harbor 62, Mergenthaler 32
Dunbar 35, Coppin Academy 29
Eastern Tech 54, Franklin 22
Francis Scott Key 41, South Carroll 28
Friendly 65, Crossland 35
Liberty 45, Century 35
Loch Raven 52, Patapsco 15
Manchester Valley 63, Tuscarora 37
McDonough 56, Roland Park Country 26
New Town 61, Perry Hall 36
Oakdale 59, Urbana 50
Overlea 31, Baltimore Chesapeake 22
Owings Mills 57, Milford Mill 41
Parkside 73, Pocomoke 37
Parkville 25, Dundalk 18
Pikesville 41, Hereford 35
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 75, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 38
St. Charles 63, Huntingtown 27
St. Frances Academy 60, Pallotti 47
Western STES 60, Randallstown 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
