Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 18, 2023 10:20 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 92, Havre de Grace 77

Baltimore Poly 83, SEED 79

Dulaney 65, Woodlawn 30

Hereford 48, Pikesville 46

Kenwood 63, Lansdowne 37

Lackey 70, Patuxent 27

Linganore 52, Westminster 47

Loch Raven 66, Patapsco 50

McDonough 57, Leonardtown 55

Milford Mill 73, Owings Mills 35

New Town 73, Perry Hall 35

North East 70, Kent County 58

Overlea 86, Baltimore Chesapeake 70

Parkville 82, Dundalk 41

Sparrows Point 54, Carver Arts & Tech 51

St. Charles 57, Huntingtown 56

St. John Paul the Great, Va. 73, McLean 26

St. Maria Goretti 72, Loyola 52

Western STES 69, Randallstown 57

Westlake 68, Thomas Stone 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

