Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 18, 2023 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Elizabeth 40, Freeport 28

Caribou 68, Houlton 63

Cheverus 50, Edward Little 21

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases...

READ MORE

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Elizabeth 40, Freeport 28

Caribou 68, Houlton 63

Cheverus 50, Edward Little 21

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Erskine Academy 34, Camden Hills Regional 27

Hall-Dale 89, Buckfield 12

Hermon 54, Washington Academy 39

Hodgdon 66, Easton 16

Katahdin 63, Van Buren District 27

Kents Hill 74, Telstar Regional 32

Mountain Valley 43, Oak Hill 27

Old Town 41, Mount Desert Island 37

        Read more: Sports News

Scarborough 53, Sanford 38

Windham 48, Portland 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|25 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: DISA'S...
1|25 Finance For a Sustainable Future: A new...
1|25 OpenCities Content Publisher Refresher...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories