Wednesday’s Scores

Cape Elizabeth 40, Freeport 28
Caribou 68, Houlton 63
Cheverus 50, Edward Little 21
Cape Elizabeth 40, Freeport 28
Caribou 68, Houlton 63
Cheverus 50, Edward Little 21
Erskine Academy 34, Camden Hills Regional 27
Hall-Dale 89, Buckfield 12
Hermon 54, Washington Academy 39
Hodgdon 66, Easton 16
Katahdin 63, Van Buren District 27
Kents Hill 74, Telstar Regional 32
Mountain Valley 43, Oak Hill 27
Old Town 41, Mount Desert Island 37
Scarborough 53, Sanford 38
Windham 48, Portland 30
