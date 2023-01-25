Trending:
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 8:25 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvert 37, Chopticon 24

Franklin 35, Lansdowne 32

Glenelg 56, Oakland Mills 32

Howard 79, Wilde Lake 16

Marriotts Ridge 45, Reservoir 39

McDonough 62, Great Mills 33

Mt. Hebron 49, Atholton 35

Pikesville 70, Milford Mill 16

Pocomoke 46, Crisfield 28

River Hill 50, Hammond 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tome vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories