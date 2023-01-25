Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calvert 37, Chopticon 24
Franklin 35, Lansdowne 32
Glenelg 56, Oakland Mills 32
Howard 79, Wilde Lake 16
Marriotts Ridge 45, Reservoir 39
McDonough 62, Great Mills 33
Mt. Hebron 49, Atholton 35
Pikesville 70, Milford Mill 16
Pocomoke 46, Crisfield 28
River Hill 50, Hammond 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tome vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.
