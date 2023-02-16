American skier Shiffrin takes early lead in GS at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took the lead with her first run of the giant slalom at the world championships Thursday. Shiffrin was the third starter and beat the time of then-leader Tessy Worley of France by 0.12 seconds. Defending champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland had more than six-tenths to make up in the second run. Shiffrin was the 2018 Olympic champion and won five of the last six giant slaloms on... READ MORE

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took the lead with her first run of the giant slalom at the world championships Thursday.

Shiffrin was the third starter and beat the time of then-leader Tessy Worley of France by 0.12 seconds.

Defending champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland had more than six-tenths to make up in the second run.

Shiffrin was the 2018 Olympic champion and won five of the last six giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit.

The race takes place one day after Shiffrin had an unexpected split with her longtime coach. Mike Day left the team during the middle of the world championships after Shiffrin informed him that she planned to take a new direction with her staff at the end of the season.

Shiffrin didn’t finish her opening event at the worlds last week when she straddled a gate in the slalom portion of the combined. She won silver in the super-G two days later.

