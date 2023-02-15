Bears purchase property for new Arlington Heights stadium

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears on Wednesday purchased the property that they’ve been sizing up for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

WFLD-TV reported that the Bears announced that they bought the 326-acre property for $197.2 million.

The team cautioned, however, that the purchase doesn’t mean plans for a new domed stadium and an entertainment district will come to fruition.

The Bears currently play at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago.

Economic analysts say creating a Bears entertainment district would create more than 48,000 jobs and generate $9.4 billion for the local economy.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

